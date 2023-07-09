Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Ivan Perisic.

The 34-year-old Croatian international is expected to leave the club this summer and Spurs will need to sign a quality replacement. A report from Football Transfers claims that Ange Postecoglou wants to sign the 24-year-old for Tottenham this summer.

Perisic was mostly deployed as the left-sided wingback last season as he contributed to 13 goals (one goal and 12 assists) across all competitions.

Although Spurs have Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon as their other left-back options, they should look to bring in a more reliable option before the window closes. Sergio Reguilon is expected to leave the club this summer as well.

It is evident that the left-back area is in need of additions.

Meanwhile, Cucurella completed a £55 million transfer to Chelsea last summer, but he has not been able to hit the ground running. His performances have been quite underwhelming and Chelsea are open to cashing in on the player.

However, it is fair to assume that the Blues will look to recoup most of what they paid for him.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him.

The North London giants are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have been linked with a number of central defenders as well.

Tottenham shipped 63 goals in the league last season and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to bounce back strongly and return to the Champions League next season.