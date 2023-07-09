Transfer news: TENSE Mbappe situation, Onana to Man Utd latest, plus Gvardiol to Man City & much more

Good morning and welcome to the Daily Briefing from CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe to get this ad-free and straight to your inbox, plus more exclusive content!

AC Milan

Negotiations between AC Milan and AZ for Tijjani Reijnders will continue next week. Talks underway. An opening bid from AC Milan worth €19m with add ons included [15+4] was rejected — but Milan will bid again.

Barcelona

Barcelona have sent Athletico Paranaense all the contracts signed for Vitor Roque — just waiting on Brazilian club to send all documents countersigned and then it’ll be time to announce the signing. Contracts have been ready since Tuesday, formal steps left. Here we go, confirmed.

Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker will make a final decision on his future very soon. Manchester City offered him a new deal to stay and be an important part of the project as Joao Cancelo will leave. Bayern are pushing to sign him, in particular Thomas Tuchel who wants Walker as one of his priority targets this summer.

Burnley

Burnley have finally reached full agreement to sign Soumaila Coulibaly from Borussia Dortmund, done deal and here we go! My understanding is that it’s a loan move — but it will include a mandatory buy option clause, so permanent transfer in 2024. The fee is around £15m in total.

Chelsea

Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton for £4m. He said: “It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club.”

remains clear: he’s not for sale, he’s part of their future project and a new contract will be discussed again soon. Mauricio Pochettino on Colwill: “I need to get a feel for him, I need to hear what he has in his mind, what he expects. Then, of course, it’s gonna be time for him to listen to what I expect from him.”

Pochettino on Mykhaylo Mudryk: “I am going to meet Mudryk before he comes to pre-season. I really like to see and to know him, and then to design the best strategy to help him to be at the level that Chelsea expect.”

Galatasaray

Galatasaray have reached a full agreement with left-back Angelino on personal terms. Angelino only wants Gala, he doesn’t want to consider any other proposal. The deal now depends on the agreement between Galatasaray and RB Leipzig on the fee.

Inter Milan

Official, confirmed. Stefan de Vrij has signed a new contract at Inter valid until June 2025.

’s future? Full info here. Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected for around €6m. The plan is to submit a proposal once the Andre Onana deal is closed with Man Utd. Inter’s plan also remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they have to replace both Onana and Handanovic this summer.

Leeds United

AS Roma and Leeds have reached an agreement on the Diego Llorente deal. The Spanish centre-back will join the Serie A giants on loan until the end of the next season.

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara was back yesterday at the club’s AXA training ground – he’s only focused on Liverpool, there are no advanced negotiations with any club as things stand.

Manchester City

The Josko Gvardiol saga could be one to watch in the coming week – full details here.

Manchester United

David de Gea has left Manchester United, it’s over. More on that and Andre Onana here.

has left Manchester United, it’s over. More on that and here. De Gea: “I’d would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, the biggest club in the world. Manchester will always be in my heart.”

Donny van de Beek is now exploring options to find a new club this summer, as expected. No contacts are taking place with AS Roma, as things stand. No negotiations, despite reports.

is now exploring options to find a new club this summer, as expected. No contacts are taking place with AS Roma, as things stand. No negotiations, despite reports. Jadon Sancho situation remains quiet, but what about those Dortmund links? More info here.

Newcastle United

Harvey Barnes could now be close – full exclusive details here.

could now be close – full exclusive details here. Plus could Allan Saint-Maximin leave Newcastle? More info here.

PSG

The latest on the increasingly TENSE Kylian Mbappe situation.

situation. No doubts on Kang-in Lee to Paris Saint Germain. Deal agreed last month and medical tests already completed. It’s matter of days for club statement as Kang-in Lee has agreed to sign a five year deal at PSG. Lucas Hernandez, Cher Ndour and Kang-in Lee will be unveiled soon.

PSV

Noa Lang has signed as a new PSV player on a five year deal valid until June 2028. Medical completed on Friday. It’s a club record signing for €15m fee, more than Mateja Kezman, Lozano and Bruma.

Real Madrid

The feeling inside PSG is that Kylian Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid – more on that here.

Roma

AS Roma and Leeds have reached an agreement on the Diego Llorente deal. The Spanish centre-back will join the Serie A giants on loan until the end of the next season.

Valencia

Official, completed. Pepelu has joined Valencia on a five year deal for €5m fee plus sell-on clause. The contract also includes a €100m release clause.

