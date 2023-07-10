Exclusive: Arsenal considered Jurrien Timber transfer alternative but situation now quiet, says expert

Arsenal had an interest in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan earlier this summer, but the situation now seems to be quiet after they went for the signing of Jurrien Timber instead.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with Simakan now not looking particularly likely to leave Leipzig, who have already made decent money this summer from selling Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool.

“Mohamed Simakan – As previously reported, he was one of the names on Arsenal’s list in defence this summer. But Arsenal instead ended up signing Jurrien Timber so I think they’re fine with him, I don’t see another movement in that position honestly,” Romano said.

“The situation for Simakan is now quiet and also, Leipzig already made big money with the sale of Dominik Szoboszlai.”

Fellow CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson also recently discussed the Simakan Arsenal links, but it certainly seems like this is unlikely to be big news for a while now, with Leipzig also possibly set to sell another star defender in the form of Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Arsenal fans will surely be more than happy with the imminent arrival of Timber, even if Simakan is another top young talent who could’ve been useful for their defence.

The Gunners also recently tied down star centre-back William Saliba to a new deal in another major boost this summer.