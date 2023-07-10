Manchester United’s transfer pursuit of Ligue 1 star still only at early stage

Manchester United and Newcastle United both have an interest in Monaco defender Axel Disasi, but it’s not really a ‘race’ for his signature just yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided an update on the Disasi situation after recent speculation that’s emerged this summer, with the reporter explaining that things are still at an early stage.

Both Man Utd and Newcastle seem to have made initial contact with Disasi’s agent, but it’s not got much further than that for the moment.

“It’s worth clarifying that there is no proper ‘race’ yet for Disasi’s signature; there’s still no proposal as of today,” Romano said.

“Newcastle spoke to his agent but didn’t send any bid yet, and it’s the same for Manchester United.

“AS Monaco will clarify the cost only after speaking to clubs, so at the moment it’s just about being informed; early stages I’d say.”

Axel Disasi is on Man Utd’s radar
Disasi looks a fine player, however, so Red Devils fans will no doubt be excited to see how this might develop in the weeks ahead, with more cover surely needed in defence.

Harry Maguire doesn’t look an ideal long-term option after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag last season, while Raphael Varane has been a little injury prone in his time at Old Trafford.

