Exclusive: Pochettino blocked one Chelsea star’s transfer away but failed Boehly-era signing could leave

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has moved to block Ian Maatsen from leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window as he’s keen to take a look at him in pre-season.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that, while there are genuine doubts over Marc Cucurella’s future amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and La Liga, Pochettino has informed the club hierarchy that he wants to get a closer look at Maatsen.

Burnley had the highly-rated 21-year-old on loan last season and were keen to re-sign him, only for Chelsea to reject their approach on Pochettino’s request, CaughtOffside understands.

Chelsea only signed Cucurella last summer as part of the major spending spree by the Blues under Todd Boehly, but it’s fair to say the Spaniard hasn’t lived up to expectations despite previously looking so impressive during his time at Brighton.

Clubs are now understood to be monitoring Cucurella’s situation, with CaughtOffside informed that the 24-year-old “could leave” Stamford Bridge if the offer is right.

Maatsen will no doubt hope to take this chance to impress Pochettino, and Chelsea fans will surely be keen to see how the Netherlands Under-21 international gets on in the coming weeks.

With Maatsen currently not looking like being available, CaughtOffside understands that Burnley are now considering other options at left-back this summer, including Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez.