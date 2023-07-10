Exclusive: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target tipped to shine in Premier League by Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea do not currently seem to have a concrete interest in the potential transfer of Roma forward Paulo Dybala, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

Dybala is still considered a key player for Roma, so it’s not necessarily looking like a sale is likely, even if Chelsea have been linked with Dybala and Romano has acknowledged Thiago Silva also speaking publicly about links with the Blues.

Chelsea could do with strengthening up front after the struggles of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling last season, but they may have to consider other options.

Romano also discusses links with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and though that’s not currently advanced either, it seems like it may be a more realistic option than Dybala.

Still, the Argentina international has earned praise from Romano, who believes he has the quality to shine in the Premier League or anywhere, as long as he feels he is an important part of whichever team he plays for.

“Despite Thiago Silva’s public comments about Paulo Dybala, I’m still told there’s nothing advanced on a potential move to Chelsea,” Romano said.

“We will see in the next weeks, but, for sure, Roma hope to keep him as Jose Mourinho considers Dybala a crucial player for the project.

“I think Dybala can succeed in the Premier League or indeed everywhere as he’s a top player; but he needs to feel “important” in his club, and that’s what Roma are giving him.”