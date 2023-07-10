Defender to return to Premier League club after tough spell at Tottenham

Wolves are set to re-sign defender Matt Doherty on a free transfer following the 31-year-old’s tough three-year spell at Tottenham.

The right-back joined the North London club from Wolves in 2020 and went on to make 71 appearances for Spurs – 16 of which came last season – but his time at Tottenham was not straightforward.

The Irishman was capable of putting in very good performances but never gained the full trust of Antonio Conte who had him in and out of the team.

Doherty’s time at Tottenham was cut short in January when his contract was surprisingly terminated in order to pave the way for a move to Atletico Madrid, where he signed a short-term deal; but the La Liga giants opted not to extend the Ireland international which left him a free agent.

Doherty is now set to return to Wolves ahead of the new Premier League season, reports talkSPORT, having previously spent 10 years at the club between 2010 and 2020.

Wolves fans will be happy to see the 31-year-old return having won League One and The Championship together during the 302 games the Irishman played in the Midlands. The right-back will now be looking to have a big season under Julen Lopetegui’s watch as he tries to help the Spaniard’s side improve on their 13th-place finish in the previous campaign.