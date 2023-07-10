Arsenal and Newcastle United may reportedly still be in contention for the potential transfer of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer.

The 20-year-old looks an immense talent after scoring 19 goals in 33 games last season, making that 32 in 91 appearances in his relatively short career so far, and there’s no shortage of interest in him this summer.

Earlier today, Wahi was linked as a transfer target for Chelsea in a report from L’Equipe, but now further information from Foot Mercato suggests Arsenal and Newcastle also remain in the race for the young Frenchman.

Chelsea need more firepower up front after the disappointing form of recent signings like Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that department, and Wahi already looks like he could offer them that.

Arsenal would surely also do well to bring in Wahi as an upgrade on either Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun to provide cover for Gabriel Jesus next season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is another exciting project and might be the best bet for Wahi if he wants to play regular first-team football straight away, so this promises to be an intriguing transfer battle.