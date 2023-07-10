Chelsea working on potential €30m attacker transfer, he has no interest in another PL club

Chelsea are reportedly working on the potential transfer of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who could move for around €30million this summer.

The exciting 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and it seems he’s now attracting plenty of interest this summer, with Chelsea supposedly negotiating for the last few days, according to L’Equipe.

Wahi also has interest from Premier League side Bournemouth, according to the report, but that offer would supposedly not interest him at all, which is also the case with Lazio and Union Berlin.

L’Equipe do mention Eintracht Frankfurt as another possible option for Wahi, which could make sense as they may need to replace Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

Chelsea, however, would do well to snap up this hugely promising young talent if possible, as they urgently need more fire-power up front after last season’s dismal displays.

The ageing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang surely has no future at Stamford Bridge, while Romelu Lukaku seems unlikely to be in the club’s plans after a slightly underwhelming loan back at Inter Milan last season.

It will be interesting to see if CFC can win the race for Wahi in what could be another smart signing of one of Europe’s top young talents, following on from the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke who’ve come in under the current ownership.