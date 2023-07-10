Fabrizio Romano names three Chelsea players who could be sold before end of window

Despite already offloading nine players this summer, Chelsea, according to recent reports, are set to bid farewell to more first-team stars in the coming days.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Blues’ main focus is and will continue to be, trimming down their oversized squad.

Although the Blues have seen multiple players depart, including N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly who have both moved to the Saudi Pro League, Kai Havertz’s high-profile move to Arsenal and Mason Mount’s shock transfer to Manchester United have left Mauricio Pochettino short of attackers.

And even though the Argentine has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku at his disposal, according to Romano, both strikers, along with Hakim Ziyech, are set to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

“I think there will be some other outgoings in the next days because this is the idea of the club, and it remains the idea of the club; it’s always been to proceed with a big clear out this summer,” Romano said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“I expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave, Romelu Lukaku to leave, we know the situation of the players who will go out on loan like David Datro Fofana for example, [Hakim] Ziyech has to clarify his future and I think is going to leave Chelsea in the next days.

“So the idea of the club is to proceed with negotiations very soon and to try to sell at least three, four, five more players and some of them to go on loan, so this process is absolutely still ongoing.”

While the Londoners continue to work on possible outgoings, Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo remains a top target.

Making progress in their negotiations to sign the Ecuadorian, Romano also revealed how the two clubs are now between just £10 and £20 million apart in their valuation.

“The idea for Chelsea is to close this for around £70 million plus add-ons, or maybe £80 million, this has to be the package for Moises Caicedo. Brighton want more than this, so Brighton feel that can rise to something around maybe £90 million or £100 million,” the Italian journalist added.