Daichi Kamada, a free agent from Japan, has been reportedly offered to Tottenham and Newcastle United this morning after AC Milan declined to acquire him this summer.

Inter Milan and Dortmund have also been informed they may now be allowed to sign Kamada in the summer transfer window.

Despite the fact that Kamada was scheduled to join Milan after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt, according to 90min, the Serie A club has opted to call off the signing as a result of changes in the club’s management.

The 26-year-old can operate as striker or attacking midfielder and he is just entering his prime years. The Japan international won Europa League in 2022 with Eintracht Frankfurt