Exclusive: Crucial talks soon in Harry Kane Bayern Munich transfer saga, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the ongoing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Tottenham striker has been the subject of a second bid from Bayern, as confirmed by Romano, but, crucially, the England international is yet to hold talks with new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

So far, it seems Kane has not formally communicated anything to Tottenham about his future, so his upcoming meeting with Postecoglou could be crucial to determining his situation.

“An important update from Tottenham – they’ve been approached again by Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Some sources say it was a verbal bid, some say it was an official bid, so it’s difficult to clarify the situation precisely, especially when Tottenham’s stance is clear, that they don’t want to sell the player,” Romano said.

“But Bayern have made a new bid after their first offer was rejected, as I said previously – they have no desire to give up. They submitted a new bid of €80m plus add-ons. The message from Tottenham remains very clear – it is very unlikely that they will accept this, that is the feeling of those close to the board and to Daniel Levy.

“As things stand, there’s no indication about an asking price or valuation from Spurs, it’s very clear that Levy still hopes to keep Kane but all sources believe €80m won’t be enough to sign the England striker. Bayern have to do better than this to make it happen.

“From Bayern’s end, they remain convinced that Kane is prepared to make this move, but again it really depends on Daniel Levy and at the moment there is no green light. Kane will also speak to new manager Ange Postecoglou in the next days. Tottenham have received no communication yet from Kane over his future or his plans, so these talks will be crucial.”

Bayern would surely do well to land a top striker like Kane, while the 29-year-old would also surely relish the chance to play for a top club like Bayern and finally win some major trophies after an entire career without any silverware in north London.

Kane is in the final year of his THFC contract, which could complicate this saga as his club surely don’t want to risk losing him on a free to a Premier League rival next summer.