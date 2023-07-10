Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham will become clearer this week as the 29-year-old returns for pre-season training amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season meaning the striker can leave for free but it seems that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding onto the belief that the Englishman will sign a new deal.

Kane’s situation at Tottenham has given Bayern Munich hope that they can lure the striker away and the German champions have already made two approaches for the Premier League superstar this summer, with the latest worth a minimum of £68.5m.

Levy might consider selling if a bid of around £120m arrives at his door but that is unlikely with just one year left on Kane’s contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane is believed to be open to a move to Germany as the England captain returns to Spurs’ Enfield training HQ on Wednesday to begin pre-season under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The 29-year-old will hold talks with Postecoglou upon his return and his future will become clearer after this week has passed.