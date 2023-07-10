Fabrizio Romano has delivered an important update on the Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United transfer saga.

Tweeting yesterday, the trusted transfer news expert stated that a deal is likely now just days away for Barnes to officially leave Leicester for a move to Newcastle.

“Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week,” Romano said.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done. Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

Expected to cost somewhere in the region of £50million, Barnes shone in his time in the Premier League, even if he couldn’t help Leicester avoid relegation last season.

The Magpies should benefit from bringing in this skilful goal-scoring winger this summer as they prepare for life in the Champions League, while they’ll also hope to mount a stronger title challenge.

Newcastle have already brought in Sandro Tonali this summer in another major statement of intent from the club’s wealthy Saudi backers.