Liverpool have been quite active in the summer transfer market so far and they have pulled off a couple of signings to improve their midfield department.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that they are not done improving their engine room and Jurgen Klopp has requested the signing of Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has been quite impressive for the Ligue 1 club this past season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds have recently parted ways with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on free transfers. They have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It is evident that they need another midfielder this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a deal for Thuram.

The 22-year-old is highly rated around Europe and Nice are likely to demand a premium for him.

The report claims that Liverpool believe that the midfielder’s asking price is excessive, and it remains to be seen whether Nice are prepared to negotiate a reasonable price.

Thuram can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a box to box midfielder. He contributed to two goals and eight assists across all competitions last season and he has the pedigree to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve and working with a top-class coach like Klopp will only accelerate his development.

Liverpool failed to secure Champions League qualification last season and they will be desperate to bounce back. They need the right signings this summer in order to get back into the top four once again.