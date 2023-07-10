Diego Llorente has admitted to doing “everything possible” to leave Leeds United this summer and return to AS Roma on loan.

After spending the second half of the previous season on loan at Roma, Llorente, 29, is back with Jose Mourinho’s team. Just one month after agreeing to a new deal at Elland Road, he received his first loan.

“I’ve always known I’d do everything possible to stay, not just to remain part of such a historic club, but also to be back alongside my team-mates to fight together, with our fans, to achieve targets that we deserve,” Llorente said.

Diego Llorente is unlikely to feature for Leeds United again, as club will look for younger players under new manager Daniel Farke.