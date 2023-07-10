Luis Sinisterra could join Leeds United for their pre-season game against Manchester United, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

After sustaining ankle ligament damage in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City in April, the winger missed the latter stages of the most recent Premier League season.

He has since resumed preseason workouts, though, and manager Daniel Farke may take him to Oslo for the match against the Red Devils.

“Sinisterra returned from his summer break in Colombia on Monday and was back into work with head of medicine and performance Rob Price and the medical team, as he progresses towards full fitness,” according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s possible that Daniel Farke will consider taking the winger to Oslo in midweek for the game against Manchester United, if his ankle reacts well to the latest training efforts.”

The £21m Feyenoord acquisition had a difficult first season at Elland Road due to injuries, but this most recent development is finally good news for the player and for Leeds supporters, who will be hoping for the winger to stay healthy next season.