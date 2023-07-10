Leicester make move to sign failed Arsenal winger

Leicester City are reportedly making a move to sign Montpellier winger Stephy Mavididi this summer.

The 25-year-old left Arsenal back in 2018 and has had mixed success in his time abroad with Juventus, Dijon, and now Montpellier.

Still, it seems Leicester are working on bringing Mavididi back to English football this summer as they rebuild their squad for life in the Championship.

The Foxes are close to losing star player Harvey Barnes to Newcastle, so it makes sense that a new wide player is now in their sights.

Mavididi may have flopped at both Arsenal and Juventus, but he’s shown plenty of promise with Montpellier and could be a hit at Championship level next season.

