Liverpool keen on 22-year-old South American attacker

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique.

The 22-year-old has done well for the Spanish outfit last season and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Jurgen Klopp.

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa have taken an interest in the player as well.

The Brazilian picked up three goals and seven assists across all competitions last season.

The Reds have a number of attacking players at their disposal but they are lacking in depth when it comes to specialist wingers.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only natural wingers at the club. Klopp has had to use players like Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota out wide at times.

Signing a specialist right-sided winger could prove to be a wise decision.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal this summer.

Aston Villa could use a quality wide player as well. Both teams would represent an exciting opportunity for the player.

Liverpool have done well to add to their midfield so far this summer and signing a quality attacker like Henrique would strengthen them further.

The Brazilian will add goals and assists to their attack and he will give Klopp more options to work with.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2028 and the Spanish outfit could look to demand a premium for his services. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Aston Villa are willing to pay up.