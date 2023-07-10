Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly being lined up for a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq where he could be reunited with Reds legend and former teammate Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was recently appointed manager of the Saudi side, and it now seems Henderson is the latest big name who could be making the move there, according to L’Equipe.

Henderson has been a great servant to Liverpool, but it may be the right time for the club to move him on as his influence on the team may now be waning.

The 33-year-old’s peak is surely behind him now, and with LFC investing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, it could be that Jurgen Klopp is ready to rebuild a new-look midfield.

Henderson could also be tempted to earn big money whilst playing at a slightly less competitive level in the final years of his career, while he could also benefit a lot from working under a legendary figure like Gerrard.

A sale like this wouldn’t be without its risks though, as Henderson is about more than just what he offers on the pitch for Liverpool.