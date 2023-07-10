Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could miss the start of 2024/25 season due to Egypt request

Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for the start of the 2024/25 season as Egypt want to take their captain to the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The games will run from July 24 to August 10 2024, meaning that the winger would miss all of the Reds’ pre-season training as well as the beginning of the new campaign.

Countries are allowed to include three non-U23 players in their squad for the tournament and Egypt’s U-23 coach Rogerio Micale wants to take the Liverpool star with him to Paris.

“We still have one year to think of the matter and evaluate the situation, but for sure we welcome Salah. Salah is as significant as Neymar in Brazil,” he told Egyptian television.

This would not be ideal for Jurgen Klopp as Salah is one of his best players and the German coach will already be missing his superstar forward this season, when the Egypt international goes to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

According to This Is Anfield, Liverpool will have the power to block any call-up as the Olympics is not a FIFA-sanctioned competition. The Reds exercised that right two years ago to prevent Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino from taking part in the delayed Tokyo Games.