Man United closely monitoring one of the stars from the World Cup says reliable journalist

Man United are very closely monitoring the situation of Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina as the Premier League giants weigh up a move for the midfielder. 

Nothing is advanced at present but the first talks have taken place over a transfer. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says this deal could start getting closer towards the end of the transfer window as Man United have other business to sort out first. 

The Red Devils are trying to wrap up a deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana this week having already brought Mason Mount to Old Trafford from Chelsea.

Amrabat is also a target for Bayern Munich but just like United, nothing is concrete at this stage, reports Plettenberg. 

It was reported last week by the Daily Mail that Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Amrabat and that the Morocco international would only cost around £30m.

This would be a sensational deal for United to complete considering the above price. Many clubs have chased the 26-year-old since the impressive campaign he put together at the 2022 World Cup, where he helped Morocco to the semi-finals of the tournament.

