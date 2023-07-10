Manchester United midfielder Fred has a good chance of leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has written in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Fred changing agents amid interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabia.

Romano says Fulham manager Marco Silva is a big fan of the Brazil international, who is considering leaving Old Trafford to ensure he can play more regularly, something that now seems less likely due to Man Utd signing Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

“Fred has changed agents, and he’s really considering leaving the club,” Romano said.

“He wants to play more and he understands it’s going to be very difficult for him to do so at United, particularly with the recent signing of Mason Mount in midfield.

“Fulham and Saudi clubs have approached his new agents, but just they’re enquiring about conditions, no bid as of now. I think there are very good chances for Fred to leave, he’s prepared for something new and Man United see him leaving this summer.

“Fulham manager Marco Silva is big fan of Fred so it’s a concrete possibility to try but Saudi clubs are exploring this one too.”

Fred has had some decent moments in a United shirt, but overall he’s probably not done quite enough to justify continuing as a regular starter in Erik ten Hag’s side.

One imagines a team like Fulham could be more his level, though there could also be big money to be made if he becomes the latest player to accept an offer from the Saudi Pro League.