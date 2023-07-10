Manchester United set £50m asking price for rumoured Tottenham transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of £50million to let Harry Maguire leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The England international’s future has been in doubt for some time after he lost his place in the Man Utd team last season, and it seems he would be cleared to move on if an offer of £50m were to come in, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report concedes, however, that the Red Devils are highly unlikely to get anyone coming in with that kind of money for Maguire, whose stock has fallen a lot since his big move from Leicester City back in 2019.

Maguire could still be a tempting option for some Premier League clubs for the right price, with Tottenham recently linked with an interest in him by the Telegraph, though this seemingly never amounted to anything.

Spurs could surely do well to bring in Maguire this summer, but it does seem a bit much to be asking for £50m for a player of his age and current form.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC end up lowering their demands for the 30-year-old as the summer goes on as they surely need to shift the player as soon as possible.