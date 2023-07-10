Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the French international defender Axel Disasi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have approached the player and his representatives this week and they are expected to make contact with Monaco as well.

On the other hand, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already approved a move for the 25-year-old central defender and the Red Devils have held talks with the player’s representatives as well.

It will be interesting to see if both clubs decide to submit a concrete proposal to his club in the coming weeks.

Disasi has proven his quality in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for both clubs in the Premier League as well.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality central defender, especially with players like Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire linked with moves away from the club.

On the other hand, Newcastle had an impressive defensive unit last season, but they need to start planning for the future. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and Eddie Howe should look to bring in a long-term partner for Sven Botman.

The French international could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

Both Newcastle in Manchester United are in the Champions League and they will be an attractive destination for the player.

Disasi will be looking to showcase his qualities at the highest level and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be hard to turn down.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.