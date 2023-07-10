Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to GiveMeSport, the Magpies are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer.

Dean Jones has revealed that a deal for Walker-Peters is not off the table this summer.

He said: “Yeah, well the Livramento one caught me out because my understanding of it was that actually Walker-Peter’s conversation were further down the line than the Livramento one. So, there’s always the possibility that they come back to that, it’s not off the table by any stretch of the imagination. Like you say, in a way it might be more fitting to where they’re heading.”

The 26-year-old has been relegated to the Championship with Southampton and he might be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham defender would add some much-needed quality and depth to the Newcastle defence.

The Magpies have secured Champions League qualification and they will be up against top-class defences on a weekly basis.

Newcastle must look to improve the squad in order to do well across multiple competitions, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a deal for the former Tottenham player.

Southampton will want to hold on to their key players beyond this summer, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of the relegation. A number of Southampton players have been linked with a move away and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Walker-Peters has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a reliable performer for Newcastle if he joins the club. The opportunity to play for a club in the Champions League will be hard to turn down for the defender and Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to agree on a deal with the Saints.