Liverpool reportedly face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace for the potential transfer of Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttosport claims Liverpool have been in for Schuurs, but that West Ham and Palace have also now registered an interest in the 23-year-old Dutchman.

Schuurs could be a decent option for most Premier League clubs, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, with Tuttosport adding that Torino ideally want around £34million to let the Netherlands Under-21 international go this summer.

Liverpool could do with cover in defence as they lack depth behind ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while Joe Gomez has had trouble with both fitness and form.

Schuurs could well be a decent fit for LFC, but that asking price might be viewed as a little steep, while clubs like West Ham and Palace might also be more willing to make him a regular starter.

If Schuurs does move this summer, he could do worse than join a team like West Ham or Palace as something of a stepping stone before perhaps securing a bigger move later if he manages to impress in London.