Saudi Arabian club ready to offer Man City €70m as they are desperate to recruit key star

Al-Hilal are desperate to lure Man City’s Bernardo Silva to the Saudi Arabian league and have told the Premier League champions that they are willing to pay €70m for the Portuguese midfielder.

That is according to CBS’ James Benge, who reports that the Saudi club have also offered Silva a massive salary worth €50m-a-year. However, the Man City star is yet to decide on his future and is not sure where he will play next season.

The 28-year-old is also wanted by Ligue 1 champions PSG, but City will only sell to the French club if they can convince them to part-exchange with talented teenager Warren Zaire-Emery, reports RMC Sport.

Silva has a contract at the Etihad until 2025 and Man City will not stand in his way if the Portugal international wants to challenge himself elsewhere; however, the European champions want their asking price to be matched and that is something Al Hilal are willing to do.

It remains unclear if Man City would accept a bid if it arrives and it is also uncertain if Silva wants to move to Saudi Arabia during the prime of his career.