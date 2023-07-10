Failure to demand a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer will leave Stan Collymore questioning Harry Kane’s ambition.

Kane, 29, is in the final year of his contract, and unlikely to sign a contract extension, the England international faces an uncertain future.

Although the 29-year-old was previously linked to Manchester United, with the Red Devils appearing to have cooled their interest in recent weeks, Bayern Munich have emerged as frontrunners to sign Tottenham’s record-goalscorer.

However, having seen two bids rejected, including their most recent one of around £70 million (€80 million), Thomas Tuchel’s German giants now face a decision; submit a third improved offer, or walk away.

And while the Bundesliga champions decide their next move, former Liverpool attacker Collymore thinks Kane should be applying more pressure on chairman Daniel Levy to agree to a transfer.

“If he doesn’t push for a transfer then I am questioning his ambition,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“If Kane continues to sit there quietly and make it easy for Daniel Levy to turn down £60 million – £70 million bids from a club like Bayern Munich, who are always in with a chance of winning the Bundesliga and the Champions League, then surely he doesn’t really have any desire to leave Spurs.

“Fans may argue that he and his family are settled in London, but so what? – Every footballer has a family. Do you think all these young Brazilians who travel from South America to Europe don’t have families? But when it comes to Kane, and the possibility of leaving his parents and parents-in-law, we’re not talking about Rio de Janeiro; we’re talking about Munich – it’s an hour-and-a-half flight away from London. If the notion is that he’s settled and he wants to stay in London, that to me shows a distinct lack of ambition. Let’s not forget – this is a world-class player who does not know what it feels like to lift a major trophy. Surely the time has come for Kane to be demanding silverware.”

