Failure to demand a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer will leave Stan Collymore questioning Harry Kane’s ambition.
Kane, 29, is in the final year of his contract, and unlikely to sign a contract extension, the England international faces an uncertain future.
Although the 29-year-old was previously linked to Manchester United, with the Red Devils appearing to have cooled their interest in recent weeks, Bayern Munich have emerged as frontrunners to sign Tottenham’s record-goalscorer.
However, having seen two bids rejected, including their most recent one of around £70 million (€80 million), Thomas Tuchel’s German giants now face a decision; submit a third improved offer, or walk away.
And while the Bundesliga champions decide their next move, former Liverpool attacker Collymore thinks Kane should be applying more pressure on chairman Daniel Levy to agree to a transfer.
“If he doesn’t push for a transfer then I am questioning his ambition,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.
“If Kane continues to sit there quietly and make it easy for Daniel Levy to turn down £60 million – £70 million bids from a club like Bayern Munich, who are always in with a chance of winning the Bundesliga and the Champions League, then surely he doesn’t really have any desire to leave Spurs.
“Fans may argue that he and his family are settled in London, but so what? – Every footballer has a family. Do you think all these young Brazilians who travel from South America to Europe don’t have families? But when it comes to Kane, and the possibility of leaving his parents and parents-in-law, we’re not talking about Rio de Janeiro; we’re talking about Munich – it’s an hour-and-a-half flight away from London. If the notion is that he’s settled and he wants to stay in London, that to me shows a distinct lack of ambition. Let’s not forget – this is a world-class player who does not know what it feels like to lift a major trophy. Surely the time has come for Kane to be demanding silverware.”
Do you agree with Collymore? – Where do you think Kane will play next season? – Let us know in the comments below.
Well if we need an ex footballer to talk about ambition let’s call in Collymore who had no ambition whatsoever. Is he still steeling a living? Who knew
We are talking about a legendary player in Kane, as opposed to a legendary girlfriend beater in Collymore. Who cares what this lowlife has to say. He couldn’t hold a candle to Kane either as a player or a person.
Absolutely agree with Stan Collymore. Kane needs to move now and get some silverware. Why waste any more time with a club that has no ambition other than to scrape a CL place to create more profit for ENIC.
Shut up Collimore (or less).
And you Andrew you Gooner .
Why do people keep insisting that winning silverware is so important? It’s not important for fans of most clubs – if it was there would only be the plastic fans that Liverpool, City and Utd have got so many of. As for the players – is it really that important for a player to define his career as someone who just chased trophies? That Leeds player that went to City has just won the treble but hardly played and you wouldn’t say he’s had a glittering career. Kane is already a football legend so what would winning the Bundesleague with Bayern or the Carabao Cup with Man Utd really add to his legacy? It’s a huge gamble because If he leaves and still doesn’t win the CL or the EPL then his many critics will still say he never quite achieved greatness.
Staying put is the class option right now. Hopefully the only club that can guarantee him major honours (City) will take him next season.