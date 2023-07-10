Pundit thinks Eddie Howe could use £25m target and fan-favourite to ‘frighten defences’

According to recent reports, Newcastle United are closing in on making their third signing of the summer.

Rumoured to be advancing in talks to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, Eddie Howe, according to Fabrizio Romano, is closing in on adding a new winger to his squad in time for next season for around £25 million (Daily Mail).

Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week. Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done. ???? Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings. pic.twitter.com/5OqhXFD4pQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

Although the Englishman came through the Foxes’ youth academy, and consequently, has spent his entire career with the club, following a decent individual campaign, it is fair to understand why the 25-year-old is destined to return to the Premier League.

What has Stan Collymore said about Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle?

And while Magpie fans wonder what Leicester City’s number seven’s proposed arrival could mean for the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes there are no guarantees the Frenchman is offloaded to accommodate Barnes.

“I certainly don’t think Barnes’ impending arrival automatically means Allan Saint-Maximin has to leave,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Eddie Howe will probably be thinking about the flexibility he can include in his attacking system.

“Some may say Barnes would be in direct competition with Saint-Maximin to play on the left wing, but I don’t see why they both couldn’t play together on occasion.”

Highlighting how football has changed in recent years, Collymore suggested Howe may consider using both wingers in rotational roles.

“Years ago, wingers used to rotate with each other on the flanks, and although you do still see that from time to time, it’s nowhere near as frequently practised as it once was, so I wonder if Howe might experiment with his wingers next season because the prospect of having a fluid setup which would allow Barnes and Saint-Maximin to play free-flowing attacking football would certainly frighten defences,” the former Liverpool star added.