Newcastle show ambition as they enquire about signing ‘best left-back in Europe’

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez in what could be a major statement of intent by the Magpies this summer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has praised Newcastle’s ambition as they seemingly step up their interest in Hernandez, having already raided Milan for the signing of Italian midfield maestro Sandro Tonali.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said: “The number 10 [position] is somewhere that I would expect Newcastle to be looking at. There are a few other options as well.

“At left back links to Theo Hernandez, I think the fact there’s even interest in Theo Hernandez shows how ambitious Newcastle are and how serious they’re going to be in the market in terms of finances. So I would say although there’s no real names out there, keep an eye on them.”

Newcastle are preparing for life back in the Champions League next season so will need to ensure their squad is prepared for this big step up.