Tottenham are now considering a move for Juventus star Gleison Bremer as Ange Postecoglou continues to try and bring in a centre-back ahead of the new season.

Football Insider report that the defender figures highly on Spurs’ wanted list having been a long-term target for the Premier League club. The North London outfit were interested in the Brazilian before he made the move to Juventus last summer and are now considering moving for the Serie A star ahead of the new season.

The Brazil international’s current contract runs until 2027 and that could prompt Juventus to ask for a considerable fee to part ways with the centre-back.

Spurs have other targets on their list that are more concrete and who they bring to North London to fill the role should become clearer in the near future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba remains on Tottenham’s list with talks said to be still ongoing in order to bring the defender to North London. Spurs are also discussing a move with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and according to the transfer journalist, the Premier League side will only sign one of them based on who will be the cheapest.

This is a contrast to the other report but it is clear that Postecoglou is in need of a new defender ahead of the new campaign as the backline was a big weakness for Tottenham last season as the North London outfit conceded 63 goals – the sixth-highest in the Premier League.