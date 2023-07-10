Transfer news: Arsenal transfer target’s social media confirmation, Harry Kane bid latest & more

Welcome to the latest Daily Briefing from CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe and get this ad-free and straight to your inbox!

AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is heading to Italy for a medical with AC Milan this week as a deal edges ever closer to completion – more here.

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber will be announced as a new Arsenal player in the coming days — as expected. A deal is done between Arsenal and Ajax, and the same also on player side with documents signed and medical done. Timber’s brother has also posted about it on social media as the family celebrate…

Atalanta

El Bilal Toure remains on Atalanta’s list as first revealed in June — but there’s still no official bid or agreement with Almeria. The deal is still in the early stages.

Athletic Bilbao

Deal sealed, completed. Athletic Club sign Liverpool 2006-born forward Elijah Gift on permanent deal. A medical has been successfully completed, and he’s signed a deal until June 2028.

Barcelona

Vitor Roque’s agent Andre Cury: “I spoke to Deco about Vitor for almost a year and we finally have an agreement now. We have chosen the best project for Vitor and I thank Barca for their trust.”

Bayern Munich

Celta Vigo

Key days and weeks ahead for future of Gabri Veiga after his excellent season at Celta and then just finishing Euro U21. Clubs are now studying the financials to come for Veiga for less than release clause worth €40m. Celta look set to be approached in the next few days.

Chelsea

Thiago Silva : “I’ve asked Paulo Dybala if it’s true that he’s coming to Chelsea but he didn’t answer! He’s a top player, he’d be a massive signing for us — I’d like it. Pulisic is good guy, he’s gonna do very well at Milan — same as Loftus Cheek.”

Thiago Silva: "I've asked Paulo Dybala if it's true that he's coming to Chelsea but he didn't answer! He's a top player, he'd be a massive signing for us — I'd like it. Pulisic is good guy, he's gonna do very well at Milan — same as Loftus Cheek."

Romelu Lukaku has not changed his stance after rejecting Saudi bids in June — he wants to continue in Europe. Inter and Chelsea will be in contact in the next few days as a new proposal will be submitted soon; of course, it has to be improved to convince Chelsea to sell.

David Datro Fofana is now one step away from joining Union Berlin on loan. Chelsea and Union are at final stages of negotiation. The loan deal won't include any buy option clause. Final green light from the player is now expected soon.

is now one step away from joining Union Berlin on loan. Chelsea and Union are at final stages of negotiation. The loan deal won’t include any buy option clause. Final green light from the player is now expected soon. Mauricio Pochettino on Raheem Sterling: “We are talking about a really good player. Because of the circumstances in a club, sometimes it’s not easy for a player to adapt quickly and show the same performance that he had at the other club.”

Fulham

Galatasaray

Galatasaray are closing in on the signing of Mauro Icardi – here we go! An agreement is now in place as Paris Saint-Germain are set to give the green light, club sources confirm — waiting for the documents. Icardi already agreed personal terms on a three-year deal. The fee is around €10m, down from PSG's initial asking price of closer to €25m.

Inter Milan

Juventus

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was spotted in Saudi over the weekend. He's been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs but this has already denied by several sources close to Pogba last night.

Lazio

Lazio have agreed personal terms and all details of the contract for Milos Kerkez as their new left-back. Kerkez has accepted Lazio as his next club while negotiations with AZ will continue next week to get it finalised.

Leeds United

Official, confirmed: USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson has left Leeds United to join Union Berlin on loan until the end of the season. A deal was agreed and signed with Leeds yesterday.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester City have scheduled a new round of talks to make decisive steps on the Josko Gvardiol deal. It’s expected to take place next week. Negotiations continue as City’s initial approach of €75m plus add-ons fee has been rejected. Leipzig want at least €100m for the Croatian centre-back.

Manchester United

It's Andre Onana week for Manchester United. Negotiations will continue with a final round of talks in order to submit an official bid and get deal done. Sources expect an agreement to be done by Wednesday or Thursday.

Newcastle United

PSG

Lucas Hernandez has been officially unveiled as new PSG player. He joins from Bayern Munich on a contract until 2028.

Roma

Paulo Dybala: “I’m happy to be at Roma, of course. Am I staying here? Yes we are starting training tomorrow.”

