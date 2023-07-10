West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe.

According to ABC Sevilla, the Hammers are expected to sign the player this week in a deal worth around €20 million.

Apparently, both clubs and the player is looking to finalise the transfer in the next few days.

The Hammers need to improve their defensive options this summer and Felipe could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old Italian international defender can operate as the right-sided central defender as well as on the left. He will help the Hammers tighten up at the back and he could form a quality partnership with Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and they ended up conceding 55 goals in the league. They will have to improve defensively if they want to do well in Europe and finish high up the table.

Signing the defender for €20 million could prove to be a wise investment.

The Real Betis defender certainly has the qualities to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for West Ham.

It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League now.

The defender is entering his peak years and he is likely to play his best football for the Hammers in the coming seasons. The transfer could look like a bargain in the near future.