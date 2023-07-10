Forward told he has no choice but to leave West Ham this summer

West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca has been told he has to leave the club this summer.

The Hammers showed a lot of faith in Scamacca when they fought off the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to sign him last summer, but it’s fair to say the Italy international’s time at the London Stadium hasn’t been a roaring success.

Scamacca now faces an uncertain future and former player Frank McAvennie has suggested he’ll now have no choice but to move on.

He’s been linked with Roma, and McAvennie isn’t surprised by the talk of an imminent departure.

“I think it’s a good deal for all parties,” the pundit told West Ham Zone.

“He knows the league and at Roma, Tammy Abraham is injured and that’s why they’ll want Scamacca.

“Mourinho doesn’t normally sign players who won’t fit in his team so he’ll be looking at Scamacca and getting him playing the right way with the players around him. He’ll certainly get that at Roma.

“He’s got to go because he’s not going to get in the West Ham team.

“Let’s be honest, Michail Antonio had a bit of a pop at him and even though he might be right in what he’s saying, you can’t do that. He can’t hold up the ball but you should support your teammate.

“I get what Antonio was trying to say but it doesn’t matter because it came across as him having a go at him. It was wrong and it’ll be good for Scamacca to move on, I think.”