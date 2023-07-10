West Ham United are keen on signing the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

According to Football Insider, the player is valued at £25 million and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to make an official move for him.

Scott has been a key player for Bristol in the Championship and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder as well. He started 44 matches across all competitions last season.

A move to West Ham would be a step up in his career and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

The 19-year-old can operate as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add some much-needed technical ability and craft in the middle of the park.

West Ham need to add more quality to their midfield this summer and Scott would be a solid long-term investment.

The Hammers are set to part ways with their captain Declan Rice, who is thought to be heading to Arsenal.

West Ham should have enough funds to secure the services of Scott if they are truly keen on him.

The reported £25 million asking price could look like a bargain in the long run if Scott manages to fulfil his tremendous potential.

He has been linked with other clubs as well and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can fend off the competition and secure his services.