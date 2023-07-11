£55m striker ready to start new season playing for Newcastle United

It wasn’t so long ago that players were turning their noses up at the thought of playing for Newcastle United, but 18 months is a long time in football.

Since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club and Eddie Howe became the first-team manager, everything has gone from strength to strength at St. James’ Park.

Back in the Champions League after a two-decade absence will enhance revenues for the club as well as putting the Magpies firmly back on the European map, and if they’re able to continue convincing high-profile players to move to the north east, the club’s upward trajectory will surely continue.

According to La Repubblica, another Italian could well be on the move to St. James’ Park in the wake of Sandro Tonali’s recent move to Newcastle.

They even note that the player concerned is ready to start the new season in a black and white shirt.

That could be a little misleading given that he currently plays for Juventus in Serie A, though it is clarified later in the article that it is Newcastle that Federico Chiesa means.

The £55m-rated star would surely be another fine addition to a squad that is already bulging with talent and who will soon surely break the hoodoo of not having won a major piece of silverware in more than 50 years.

Howe’s only potential problem will be keeping everyone happy, but that isn’t the worst problem in the world for a football manager to have.