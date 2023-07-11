The transfer saga surrounding Ferran Torres has taken an intriguing twist, with reports emerging that Barcelona are open to selling the talented winger this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the La Liga giants are keen to offload Torres as a way to help balance their books.

English trio Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa have all expressed an interest in acquiring the services of the young Spaniard, with the latter keen to buy, as opposed to the Gunners’ and the Magpies’ willingness to only loan.

Barcelona at odds with Ferran Torres over summer transfer. Arsenal and Newcastle would take him on loan, Aston Villa would love to buy…Barcelona happy to do deal. But Torres insists he doesn't want to leave.@90min_Football https://t.co/DE1TDXSJid — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) July 11, 2023

However, despite the strong interest being shown in him, Torres, 23, is believed to be determined to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

While Barcelona may be willing to entertain offers for Torres, they will need to navigate a delicate situation if they’re to sell the player against his wishes. Balancing the club’s financial needs and the player’s desires could prove to be a challenging task for the Spaniards’ hierarchy.

Since his £55 million (TM) move from Manchester City 18 months ago, Torres, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 23 goals in 71 games in all competitions.