Arsenal send scouts to watch 23-year-old playmaker in action

Gremio midfielder Bitello has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Portal Do Gremista, Premier League giants Arsenal recently sent representatives to watch the 23-year-old midfielder in action when Gremio took the field against Botafogo last Sunday.

Bitello has been an important player for Gremio in recent months, and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

Apparently, the Brazilian outfit could open negotiations if an offer of around €10 million is presented.

The 23-year-old central midfielder can also operate as a central attacking midfielder and a winger. He will add some much-needed creativity and goals in the middle of the park if Arsenal manage to sign him.

The midfielder has contributed to seven goals and four assists across all competitions for Gremio the season, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class playmaker.

Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for chance creation this past season and they could certainly use another playmaker.

The 23-year-old South American could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal if they can secure his services. The Gunners certainly have the financial resources to sign the player and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for him in the next few days.

Mikel Arteta has put together a talented young squad at Arsenal and the arrival of the 23-year-old will only boost the pool of young talent at the club.