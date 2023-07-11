Barcelona set to sign three more players despite financial woes

It’s been a tumultuous time for Barcelona over the past couple of seasons, and even with the help of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joining Gerard Pique in leaving the club so that it wasn’t encumbered by their salaries, it still seems that the Catalans are just about keeping their heads above water in a financial sense.

President, Joan Laporta, appears to have done a remarkable job in turning things around off the pitch, whilst former midfield legend, Xavi, has done the same on the field, winning the club’s first La Liga title in a few years last season.

Against the backdrop of Financial Fair Play, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan have been signed already this summer, and as Mundo Deportivo report, Laporta expects to be able to bring in another three players before the summer window closes for business.

“A right-back and two midfielders are missing. There are several possibilities, several options,” he said in a wide-ranging interview.

“Deco has to go hand in hand with Xavi, and it is important that the sporting philosophy is set by the technical secretary by mutual agreement with the coach.”

With Camp Nou being torn down ready for a state-of-the-art refurbishment, and Barca having to play their games for the next 18 months at Espanyol’s old ground on Montjuic, it’s certainly an interesting time for the club.

If they’re able to ride out the financial storm until they return to Camp Nou, whereupon sponsor opportunities should be plentiful, the future for the club could be incredibly bright.

For now, just a right-back and two midfielders will do the trick.