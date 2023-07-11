Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move away from the Spanish league this summer and a number of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on signing him.

According to a report from Le10sport, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are keen on signing the 21-year-old midfielder this summer.

The talented young midfielder had an outstanding campaign with Celta Vigo, scoring 11 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions.

Arsenal could definitely use more depth in the attacking midfield department and Veiga could be a quality understudy to Martin Odegaard.

As for Tottenham, they have already signed James Maddison who plays in a similar role, and it would be surprising if they decided to splash out on Veiga as well.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, the Blues need to add more attacking quality to the side and Veiga could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Mauricio Pochettino has a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players, and the 21-year-old could benefit from playing under his management.

All three clubs have the financial resources to sign the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him, and he needs to join a club where he will get regular first-team football next season.