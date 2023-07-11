Chelsea close to sealing switch for big-name player

It’s been quite the summer for Chelsea Football Club already, and with the pre-season rituals already kicking off ahead of the 2023/24 season, things could take a more positive turn for one particular player shortly.

Quite what Mauricio Pochettino thinks of the chaos that he’s walked into at Stamford Bridge is anybody’s guess, however, it’s going to take time for the Argentinian to really get the wheels oiled and turning in west London.

In the end, last season was something of a write-off for the Blues, though that can be attributed as much to owner, Todd Boehly’s meddling as anything else.

What appeared to be an insatiable need to buy players ended up leaving the west Londoners with far too many for his first-team squad.

Subsequently, many have had to be palmed off to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere this summer as the Blues look ahead to the new season without the ‘dead wood’ padding out their squad.

One player that appears to be far to good to sit on the bench but that’s exactly what’s happening is USMNT international, Christian Pulisic.

Fortunately, help may be at hand because, as Simon Stone of the BBC notes, the deal to take Pulisic to Serie A side, AC Milan, is well on the way to being completed.

Still just 24 years of age but with decent European experience under his belt now, Pulisic is believed to be costing in the region of £20m.