Chelsea ace training away from main group following major transfer development

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly training away from the rest of the squad at the moment after deciding he wants to quit the club in a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old had long been considered a promising talent after rising up from the Chelsea academy, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to the hype and excitement surrounding him a few years ago.

After spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in a fairly underwhelming spell, it now seems Hudson-Odoi is preparing to leave the Blues permanently and so is not involved with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino’s players right now, according to the Telegraph.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as one imagines there could still be a fair amount of interest in Hudson-Odoi from clubs lower down the Premier League table.

The England international is still young enough to turn his career around, so his next move is surely set to be a crucial step for him.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed this homegrown talent couldn’t fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge, but it’s surely now time for all parties to move on.