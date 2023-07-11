Crystal Palace could be forced to sell their best player very soon

Crystal Palace could reportedly be forced to sell their star player Eberechi Eze in the near future.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Palace in recent times, attracting some talk of a move to a bigger club this summer, though so far that hasn’t materialised.

CaughtOffside understands Eze is keen on leaving Selhurst Park if possible as he eyes the next step in his career, while a noteworthy Crystal Palace blogger has suggested a move could be more likely next summer.

HLTCO has spoken to Give Me Sport about Eze’s situation, acknowledging the club’s policy of signing talented young players and then making a profit on them later.

“As I’ve already mentioned, the model is very much to buy young players from the Championship or abroad on long contracts for low fees and then sell high,” he said.

“If Eze isn’t open to signing a new contract, then he will be left in a situation where he holds all the cards, power dynamic-wise.

“We probably will have to sell him next summer if that is the case.”