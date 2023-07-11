Edwin van der Sar’s wife shares critical health update on the former Man United and Ajax star

The world of football, and particularly those associated with Ajax and Man United, were shocked when it was announced that Edwin van der Sar, a former player of both great institutions, had been rushed to hospital after getting a bleed on the brain.

At just 52 years of age and seemingly in good health, it was clearly a real worry for his family and the wider footballing community.

Speculation that work had, perhaps, taken its toll on the Dutchman may not have been without foundation given that it’s believed he just walked away from Ajax recently.

On Tuesday evening, van der Sar’s wife, Annemarie van Kesteren, released a further update on her husband’s health and wellbeing.

“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable,” a statement issued by Ajax (h/t BBC Sport) said.

“Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative.

“We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop. He is not in life-threatening danger.”

Whilst that would likely have provided some comfort to those following developments, van der Sar clearly isn’t out of the woods just yet.

If he’s able to fight his current circumstance with the same determination that he showed between the sticks for the Red Devils and the Dutch giants, then good news is sure to be around the corner.

Time will tell whether he’s able to make a full recovery and just how different life will need to be for him if and when he does pull through.

Until then, he will surely be in the prayers of everyone that loves the beautiful game.