Everton closing in on €22 million deal to sign technically gifted attacker

Everton are interested in signing the Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds United last season and he was quite impressive for them. It is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Everton.

The Toffees need to bring in quality attackers and the Italian could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

He will add some much-needed pace, flair and unpredictability to the Everton attack next season.

According to journalist Michele Criscitiello, Everton are now close to securing an agreement with Leeds United for the winger and they are likely to pay a fee of around €22 million.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and the reported asking price could prove to be a bargain for him in the long run.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and they are likely to part ways with a number of first-team players. Someone as talented as Gnonto will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to return to the Premier League will be an exciting option for him.

Everton have had a couple of disappointing seasons where they have been involved in the relegation battle. They will look to do better next season and compete for a place in the top half.

Someone like Gnonto will certainly improve them going forward. The Italian scored four goals across 28 appearances in all competitions, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.