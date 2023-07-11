Exclusive: Chelsea at important stage of talks over potential £90-100m transfer, says expert

Chelsea and Brighton are in ongoing talks over the potential transfer of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, with negotiations possibly set to reach an important stage this week.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that there is a daily verbal exchange going on between the two clubs.

Caicedo shone in the Premier League last season and looks ideal to come in and form part of Chelsea’s rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino, but it seems clear the Blues won’t get the 21-year-old on the cheap.

Chelsea have possibly been hurt by the Declan Rice deal, with Romano explaining that this could mean Brighton now ask for as much as £90-100million for their star player this summer.

“It’s an important week for Chelsea and their contacts over Moises Caicedo. It’s not an easy deal to report on as a journalist, because there are no official bids yet – it’s a daily verbal exchange between the two clubs, a direct conversation, but it is ongoing and this week they will work again on the deal,” Romano explained.

“The player is still hoping and pushing to join Chelsea, and already has an agreement on personal terms, so that won’t be a problem. The player has said yes, and now it’s on the clubs, and Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have Caicedo as soon as possible.

“But it’s not easy because looking at the Declan Rice deal, Brighton feel they can get something like £90-100m.”

Chelsea fans will surely just be hoping this can be resolved as quickly as possible, with replacements surely needed after the departures of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer, while Jorginho also left for Arsenal back in January.