Chelsea have interest in midfielder who favours staying in Europe over Saudi transfer

Chelsea reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who is seemingly leaning towards staying in Europe as he weighs up his next move.

Chelsea are alongside clubs in Saudi Arabia in showing an interest in Kessie, but it seems the 26-year-old is not yet ready to seek a move away from playing at the most competitive level in European football, according to La Vanguardia.

Kessie was a star player for AC Milan for a few years but his form has gone a little downhill since he moved to Barcelona last season, and it seems his future at the Nou Camp is already in serious doubt.

Chelsea are one of the teams supposedly interested in offering the Ivory Coast international a way out of Barca, according to La Vanguardia, so it will be interesting to see what kind of offer they come in with if they decide to step up their interest.

It’s surely not going to be easy for CFC to lure in a big name like this without Champions League football on offer, as that’s surely one major motivation for Kessie not to take up an offer from the Saudi Pro League.

With N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both leaving Chelsea this summer, however, Kessie could clearly have a key role in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI – something that surely won’t be the case for him at Barcelona and perhaps a lot of other big name clubs across the continent.