Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on star who’s attracted Chelsea & Liverpool transfer interest

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to CaughtOffside on the Gabri Veiga transfer situation as the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have been among the clubs to show an interest in the exciting young Celta Vigo midfielder.

Writing in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column, Romano suggested things could be happening with Veiga soon, with clubs sensing they may be able to sign the Spaniard for less than his release clause.

Chelsea fans may be interested to see their name being mentioned, especially as Romano suggests the competition won’t necessarily be there from Liverpool and City in a particularly strong way right now.

Liverpool are said to have switched their focus to other targets despite a previous interest in Veiga, while City are focusing on signing RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Discussing Veiga’s situation and the links with Chelsea and other clubs, Romano said: “The Gabri Veiga saga could also get interesting, with Chelsea and many other clubs following his situation, though still no official bids have been sent to Celta.

“I’m told clubs feel they can make a deal work with bids below the player’s €40m release clause now. For now there doesn’t appear to be a clear preference from the player but really many clubs have looked into it including big names in the Premier League.

“Chelsea are one of them, and there’s also been interest from Man City (who are now focused on Josko Gvardiol), and also Liverpool showed an interest a few weeks ago but are now focused on different players.”

Veiga looks like he has a big future in the game and the 21-year-old could fit the bill for Chelsea’s current owners, who have prioritised signing elite young talents like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile in recent times.