“I hope he comes” – Chelsea superstar hoping to reunite with fellow World Cup winner

The transfer merry-go-round hasn’t really begun in earnest at this point, but once it does start turning, Enzo Fernandez is hoping that a fellow Argentine World Cup winner will join him at Chelsea.

The Blues are in another summer of transition as the players start to get used to life under new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Fernandez may well enjoy being coached by another Argentinian, particularly one who has had the career that ‘Poch’ has.

After a season in which neither Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter or Frank Lampard were able to get a tune out of their expensively assembled squad, the hope will be that Pochettino can quickly bring the glory days back to Stamford Bridge.

With so many players having already been sold to make up for the past two transfer windows when almost any player that was available was signed by the west Londoners, there’s still room for new arrivals.

One that’s potentially on the market and for a very low buyout clause – set at €12m/£10m according to HITC, is AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala.

Corriere dello Sport note Chelsea’s apparent interest in the player, with Ole‘s interview with countryman, Fernandez, doing nothing to dispel that interest.

More Stories / Latest News Man City are part of Bayern’s Plan B if they don’t land Harry Kane New Egyptian King that Mo Salah has recommended to Liverpool being looked at by Chelsea Man United may have to withdraw from Victor Osimhen race as Napoli name their price

“Yes, I saw something about that (Dybala signing for Chelsea). We’ll see. I hope he comes,” he was quoted as saying.

“I talked to him and told him that I’m waiting for him to share a barbecue or something. I need someone to share the mates.”

It isn’t clear at this stage if Dybala actually wants to leave Serie A, but if a club pays his release clause before the end of July, there’s little he can do, and the likelihood he’ll then be wearing the blue of Chelsea next season will be that much closer to happening.